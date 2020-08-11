https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/huge-cnn-doctors-image-biden-calling-kamala-harris-erases-cheat-sheet-script/

Wow! What is more pathetic?…

The fact that Joe Biden needs a cheat sheet script to ask Kamala Harris to be his running mate… Or the fact that CNN doctored the image!

Joe Biden called Kamala Harris to ask her to be his running mate in a staged made for media moment.

Biden had a cheat sheet on his desk so he wouldn’t forget where he was.

But as Jack Posobiec pointed out — CNN doctored the image to remove Biden’s cheat sheet!

MSNBC hid the cheat sheet from the American public.

MSNBC doctored the image of Biden calling Kamala to remove the script he was using pic.twitter.com/LZyQ1XTiIG — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 11, 2020

UPDATE– Take another look and Joe Biden was holding his phone upside down.

They blurred the phone too, which he was holding upside down. — Herrmann8er (@Herrmann8er) August 11, 2020

