ANARCHY, SEATTLE: Another ‘CHAZ’ Shooting Leaves 1 Person Dead, 1 in Critical Condition
posted by Hannity Staff – 6.29.20
Another shooting in Seattle’s ‘Autonomous Zone’ left one person dead and another in critical condition over the weekend; raising new questions over safety and security in a major American city.
“The shooting victim who arrived at the hospital at 3:30 a.m. from the CHOP area on Capitol Hill in Seattle has unfortunately died, Susan Gregg, a hospital spokeswoman, told Fox News. He was transported to the hospital via Seattle Fire Department medics,” reports Fox News.
Officers investigating a shooting near 12 Ave/Pike Street. Reports of two people injured. More information when available.
“Officers investigating a shooting near 12 Ave/Pike Street. Reports of two people injured. More information when available,” confirmed the Police Department.
Not every 9-1-1 call requires a police officer with a gun. That’s why Chief Best and @SeattlePD are conducting a deep review of SPD’s budget and assessing what functions could be moved to other departments or be removed entirely.
“Not every 9-1-1 call requires a police officer with a gun. That’s why Chief Best and @SeattlePD are conducting a deep review of SPD’s budget and assessing what functions could be moved to other departments or be removed entirely,” posted the Mayor on social media.
SEATTLE GETS SUED: Business Owners, Residents File Lawsuits Over ‘CHOP’ and ‘CHAZ’ Disaster Area
posted by Hannity Staff – 6.25.20
Enraged business owners and residents sued the city of Seattle Thursday over the failed ‘CHAZ’ social experiment; claiming local leaders encouraged lawlessness during the weeklong ‘autonomous zone.’
“Numerous Seattle businesses – including an auto repair shop, a tattoo parlor and a property management company – sued the city Wednesday, alleging city officials were complicit in allowing an ‘occupied protest’ that has made them feel unsafe in their neighborhood, according to reports,” reports Fox News.
DEVELOPING: More than a dozen businesses inside CHOP zone, on Seattle’s Capitol Hill, file 56-page class action lawsuit against the City of Seattle. They’re seeking unspecified damages, to be determined at trial. pic.twitter.com/RPlsW3DuNv
“Organizers of CHOP — part of the widespread rioting and demonstrations that followed the May 25 death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis — said they sought to establish a ‘police-free’ area in Seattle’s Capitol Hill district,” adds Fox.
“Since we have no leadership and we have a city council that’s so socialist, there really is very, very little support for businesses,” said one owner. “As far as the city reaching out to small businesses like ourselves, or any business, there has been zero.”
