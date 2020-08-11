https://hannity.com/media-room/i-quit-seattle-police-chief-resigns-after-city-council-slashes-budget-cuts-100-officers-from-payroll/

ANARCHY, SEATTLE: Another ‘CHAZ’ Shooting Leaves 1 Person Dead, 1 in Critical Condition

posted by Hannity Staff – 6.29.20

Another shooting in Seattle’s ‘Autonomous Zone’ left one person dead and another in critical condition over the weekend; raising new questions over safety and security in a major American city.

“The shooting victim who arrived at the hospital at 3:30 a.m. from the CHOP area on Capitol Hill in Seattle has unfortunately died, Susan Gregg, a hospital spokeswoman, told Fox News. He was transported to the hospital via Seattle Fire Department medics,” reports Fox News.

Officers investigating a shooting near 12 Ave/Pike Street. Reports of two people injured. More information when available. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) June 29, 2020

“Officers investigating a shooting near 12 Ave/Pike Street. Reports of two people injured. More information when available,” confirmed the Police Department.

Not every 9-1-1 call requires a police officer with a gun. That’s why Chief Best and @SeattlePD are conducting a deep review of SPD’s budget and assessing what functions could be moved to other departments or be removed entirely. — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 29, 2020

“Not every 9-1-1 call requires a police officer with a gun. That’s why Chief Best and @SeattlePD are conducting a deep review of SPD’s budget and assessing what functions could be moved to other departments or be removed entirely,” posted the Mayor on social media.

