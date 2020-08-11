https://noqreport.com/2020/08/11/images-of-a-thai-schools-to-separate-children-are-like-dystopian-nightmares/

The infectious rate of COVID-19 for school-aged children is much lower than for adults. The mortality rate for school-aged children infected by COVID-19 is infinitesimal. Despite these uncontested facts, many schools around the world are using extreme measures to reopen “safely.” At the same time, they’re preparing youth for a future in which physical contact is anathema.

These images from the Wat Khlong Toey School in Bangkok, Thailand, should concern Americans. If this is “proven” to be “successful,” and proof is often in the eyes of the beholder, then it’s conceivable Democrats and even some Republicans in the United States could call for similar precautions to be taken in America.

According to Getty Images:

BANGKOK, THAILAND – AUGUST 10: Thai students wear face masks and sit at desks with plastic screens used for social distancing at the Wat Khlong Toey School on August 10, 2020 in Bangkok, Thailand. In the beginning of July The Wat Khlong Toey School reopened its doors to its approximately 250 students following the relaxation of lockdown measures during the COVID-19 pandemic. 1When the school was forced to shutter its doors in mid March due to Thailand’s emergency decree and lockdown, the administration and teachers prepared measures to ensure a safe reopening. By installing sinks and soap dispensers outside of each classroom, creating social distancing screens in classrooms and lunch areas and installing hand sanitizer and temperature scanners at the entry the Wat Khlong Toey school has been open for a month and has had zero cases of COVID-19. Although Thailand is now allowing schools throughout the country to further relax safety measures, the Wat Khlong Toey school has chosen to continue strict social distancing to ensure the safety of their students and teachers. (Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images)

According to the Daily Mail:

Thai children in kindergarten at the Wat Khlong Toey School in Bangkok, which has been reopened for a month, study behind perspex boxes and play with toys alone in screened-in areas.

The green light was given for schools in the country to reopen at the start of July with a series of strict measures in place.

Authorities recommended class sizes are restricted to 20-25 students while doorknobs, desks and other areas at risk of spreading infection be sanitized frequently throughout the day.

The desire to keep children safe is natural for most parents and teachers. But at what point do efforts to keep them safe end up doing much more harm in the long term? Can protective measures go too far? Yes.

