This is pretty transparent: The Washington Post has a piece today on how Boston refused to close the schools during the 1918 Spanish flu epidemic and children died as a result. (Note also that the woke Post doesn’t refer to the Spanish flu as the Spanish flu anymore.)

“The children are actually better off in school than at home, a Boston school official argued a century ago.” That might have been the wrong call, as is comparing the Spanish flu to COVID-19.

