https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/11/isnt-this-racist-portland-protester-taunts-police-with-extra-large-sex-toy/

Another night of violence in Portland where mostly-peaceful protesters, once again, attacked police officers:

Lots of water bottles, eggs, etc. being thrown. pic.twitter.com/sWp4FZQIHt — Hannah Ray Lambert (@TheHannahRay) August 11, 2020

Shortly after the video above, police declared an unlawful assembly and started clearing the street:

To the group near North Precinct: This remains an unlawful assembly. The vicinity of North Precinct remains closed.

Do not proceed any closer to North Precinct. All persons must immediately leave the vicinity of North Precinct by traveling to the north and/or west. (cont’d) — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 11, 2020

Failure to adhere to this order may subject you to arrest, citation, or crowd control agents, including, but not limited to, tear gas and/or impact weapons.

Leave the vicinity of North Precinct by traveling to the north and/or west now. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 11, 2020

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes:

Officers moved in from several directions and started arresting people. pic.twitter.com/q20jmFq6F9 — Hannah Ray Lambert (@TheHannahRay) August 11, 2020

“Your family is ashamed!” this protester shouted at the cops (but take a look at the left side of the frame):

Hester yelling “Your family is ashamed” at troopers. Also… look to the left side of the frame 👀 pic.twitter.com/lCZ8hxPouB — Hannah Ray Lambert (@TheHannahRay) August 11, 2020

Um, isn’t this racist?

I should probably throw a warning up on this, but if you couldn’t see what they were holding… here it is. Demetria Hester telling troopers that their wives are cheating on them “with something of that size.” Now she’s back to telling them that their moms/families/kids hate them pic.twitter.com/etngjhhT1H — Hannah Ray Lambert (@TheHannahRay) August 11, 2020

Now, it’s not entirely clear who was hit with the control munitions, but it may have been the lady taunting cops with the extra-large sex toy:

Projectiles were thrown at officers and they fired crowd control munitions. May have hit the girl who was yelling at them in the previous video. I saw her on the ground, then others helped carry her away. pic.twitter.com/d62Vztwop4 — Hannah Ray Lambert (@TheHannahRay) August 11, 2020

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

