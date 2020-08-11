https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/11/isnt-this-racist-portland-protester-taunts-police-with-extra-large-sex-toy/

Another night of violence in Portland where mostly-peaceful protesters, once again, attacked police officers:

Shortly after the video above, police declared an unlawful assembly and started clearing the street:

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes:

“Your family is ashamed!” this protester shouted at the cops (but take a look at the left side of the frame):

Um, isn’t this racist?

Now, it’s not entirely clear who was hit with the control munitions, but it may have been the lady taunting cops with the extra-large sex toy:

***

