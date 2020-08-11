https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/11/its-primary-day-for-ilhan-omar-will-the-squad-lose-one-of-its-members-today/

It’s primary day in Minnesota where Rep. Ilhan Omar faces off against pro-Israel Dem Antone Melton-Meaux:

Primary today in MN. Dem MN Rep Ilhan Omar up against Antone Melton-Meaux — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) August 11, 2020

Now, there’s been media hype around primaries of other Squad members, Rep. Omar could be in real trouble:

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez survived her primary. Rashida Tlaib did, too. Now it’s Ilhan Omar’s turn on Tuesday — and she faces the stiffest challenge of any member of the Squad https://t.co/H0170k5EHY — POLITICO (@politico) August 11, 2020

Melton-Meaux was endorsed by the Star Tribune:

I’m proud to be endorsed by the Star Tribune and former DFL leaders in #MN05. In Congress, I’ll be a progressive who gets things done — without ethical distractions. There’s still time to vote before this Tuesday, August 11th!#FocusedOnTheFifthhttps://t.co/VxQPiD9sI1 — Antone Melton-Meaux (@Antone_MN) August 7, 2020

Melton-Meaux is pro-Israel:

As a result of support from pro-Israel organizations, Antone Melton Meaux has significantly out-raised Omar ahead of Tuesday’s primary vote

https://t.co/F0PROlSuVl — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) August 11, 2020

Via The Hill, Melton-Meaux is surging:

“Melton-Meaux brought in more than $3.2 million last quarter, compared to $470,000 for Omar. Minnesota Democrats say he’s been blanketing the airwaves with ads and that their mailboxes have been stuffed with literature promoting his candidacy.”

NEW: Ilhan Omar seeks to fend off late surge from primary challenger https://t.co/3CG68qcB5f pic.twitter.com/7bo34OhrD3 — The Hill (@thehill) August 11, 2020

