https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/11/its-primary-day-for-ilhan-omar-will-the-squad-lose-one-of-its-members-today/

It’s primary day in Minnesota where Rep. Ilhan Omar faces off against pro-Israel Dem Antone Melton-Meaux:

Now, there’s been media hype around primaries of other Squad members, Rep. Omar could be in real trouble:

Melton-Meaux was endorsed by the Star Tribune:

Melton-Meaux is pro-Israel:

Via The Hill, Melton-Meaux is surging:

“Melton-Meaux brought in more than $3.2 million last quarter, compared to $470,000 for Omar. Minnesota Democrats say he’s been blanketing the airwaves with ads and that their mailboxes have been stuffed with literature promoting his candidacy.”

Fingers crossed!

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...