Actress Jamie Lee Curtis sparked messages of mockery and concern on Tuesday after she posted her own “evidence” of a possible “conspiracy” that could be in the works to help President Donald Trump win reelection in November.

What are the details?

Curtis posted a picture on social media of a United States Postal Service van on the bed of a tow truck headed down a roadway, apparently taken from her driver’s seat.

“I swear, in broad daylight, the driver of the red truck has a red cap on with white letters. Conspiracy? Outright attempt at stealing the election by denying the access of the @USPS? Let’s not let it happen! @JoeBiden.”

Several users questioned whether Curtis was joking or unwell, while others stated the obvious. One woman explained, “My husband also drives one of those ‘red trucks’ (rollback tow truck) and the matching hats are usually part of a uniform doesn’t mean they are after the USPS, also doesnt mean they’re trumpies (we are definitely not) it means the mail truck broke down and needed a tow.”

But most of the replies to Curtis’ tweet blatantly made fun of the actress, playing along with her “theory” and often making a dig at her endorsement of pro-biotic yogurt brand Activia:

“Yes, a broken down USPS truck headed in to be fixed is definitely proof of some sinister conspiracy and not an indication you need to trade the tinfoil hat in for some proper medication,” one person wrote.

“I saw the same truck!! it said on his clipboard “steal ballots for Trump” added another.

Someone else chided, “The postal worker was also inside car screaming for help, I’m sure of it.”

Another chimed in, “Amazingly there are other teams, businesses, etc that also have red hats with white markings on them.”

Somebody quipped, “Ahhhh, yes. The man with the red hat. Very sinister.”

“Over here at the @USPS we’ve tried to keep this secret for as long as we could Laurie,” one person joked. “Michael Myers is your Mailman.”

One person suggested, “To preserve our election, we should avoid all ‘repairs’ on USPS vehicles — including oil changes.”

“Take some meds, dear. Michael Myers this is not,” another wrote.

One woman warned, “Girl, you need to check the expiration date on that yogurt,” while another told the actress, “I advise taking a vacay from the ganja.”

Anything else?

President Trump has been critical of the USPS’ management and of mail-in voting for the general election on Nov. 3. Some Democrats have expressed fear that the president is seeking to “rig” the election in his favor by either hindering the mail service in some way, or working to prohibit widespread mail-in voting.

