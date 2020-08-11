http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/T4Y8DRHVQtk/

During an interview aired on Monday’s broadcast of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” Congressional Progressive Caucus Co-Chair Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) stated that 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden is “movable,” and cited the Biden-Sanders Unity Task Force, which she said was “able to significantly push Joe Biden to do things that he hadn’t signed onto before.” Jayapal also vowed that she “will be pushing” Biden, both before he gets into the White House, and after he is elected president.

Jayapal said, [relevant remarks begin around 3:35] “I will be pushing him. I will — you know, as soon as we get him in the White House, and even before, with these task forces that we had, we were able to significantly push Joe Biden to do things that he hadn’t signed onto before. So, he is movable, he is listening, and he does understand that we need turnout from young people, from folks of color, and I’m going to do everything I can to help get him elected. And then, I’m going to be right out front making sure that we continue to push for the policies that we need as a country.”

