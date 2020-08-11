https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-08-11-joe-biden-says-trump-coronavirus-vaccines-unsafe.html

(Natural News) When it comes to the safety and effectiveness of President Donald Trump’s upcoming “Operation Warp Speed” (OWS) vaccines for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), presidential hopeful Joe Biden is not convinced that they will work.

Speaking publicly, which is usually not a good idea for him, Biden offered up the conspiracy theory that “people don’t believe that [Trump] is telling the truth” about the safety of these vaccine candidates. “Therefore, they’re not at all certain they’re going to take the vaccine,” Biden added.

We use the phrase “conspiracy theory” in this context as a tongue-in-cheek, seeing as how the left would ordinarily accuse anyone who dares to question the safety or effectiveness of any vaccine of being an “anti-vaxxer.” But in this case, Biden openly questioned the safety and effectiveness of all OWS vaccines simply because they are being developed under the guidance of the Trump administration.

“It’s not likely to go through all the tests and the trials that are needed to be done,” Biden further added about how warp-speed vaccines rushed to market possibly before the November 3 election will be questionable at best.

Since Anthony Fauci, who is considered by the left to be “America’s doctor,” recently declared that rushed-to-market vaccines for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) will be perfectly safe, these statements by Biden suggest that he, too, is a “conspiracy theorist” when it comes to trusting every word that comes out of Fauci’s mouth.

Biden actually went so far as to accuse Trump of lying about the safety of the vaccine candidates, some of which are now in late-stage trials and on the verge of being released within the next couple of months.

Dr. Andrew Wakefield agrees with Biden’s assessment, as do we. Check out the following episode of The Health Ranger Report to learn more about the risks associated with Trump’s OWS Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines:

So how long before Biden is removed from Facebook, Twitter for dispensing “misinformation” during a pandemic?

When further asked by a CBS News reporter what he would do to ensure that every American is vaccinated for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) as quickly as possible, despite massive public distrust, Biden once again alluded to the conspiracy theory that Trump is deceiving people about the safety of these vaccines.

“Tell the truth,” Biden stated. “Listen to the science. Make [the vaccine] totally open for review by every medical facility in the country. Making clear that, in fact, it is safe. Instead of what Trump is talking about. He’s talking about all these different vaccines that are going to be ready to go.”

According to Biden, the way that Trump continues to talk about these Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine candidates “is not particularly rational.” To claim that they are already ready is deceptive, Biden contends, and goes against what “the scientists” are saying about how fast the development process should be going.

In other words, Biden is suspicious of a fast-tracked vaccine, which Fauci insists is perfectly safe, which makes him a conspiracy theorist just like the America’s Frontline Doctors (AFD) who, as you know, were removed from every major Big Tech platform for dispensing “disinformation” during a plandemic.

We wonder, then, how long it will be before Big Tech removes Biden for making “false” statements about medical interventions that could result in people not getting “necessary treatment” in the form of fast-tracked vaccines. Will Biden be held to the same “high standards” as AFD was for spreading “misinformation” about hydroxychloroquine (HCQ)?

“I’m surprised Joe doesn’t accuse Trump of getting the vaccine from the Russians,” joked one Breitbart News commenter.

To keep up with the latest news about Joe Bide, read JoeBiden.news.

Sources for this article include:

NaturalNews.com

Breitbart.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

