Donald Trump said that if he’s re-elected, he’ll defund Social Security. We can’t let that happen. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 10, 2020

President Trump, who has defended entitlements since his initial days on the campaign trail despite calls by fiscal conservatives in his own party to make cuts, has never said that if re-elected, he’ll defund Social Security. Commentators at various news outlets have expressed concern that his executive order calling for a payroll tax holiday during the coronavirus crisis could put Social Security at risk, but at no point has he nor anyone at the White House said he will defund Social Security if re-elected. As our EIC noted, the fact that 12-hours after the Tweet it’s still live with no fact-check from Twitter, their lack of credibility is showing.

Every presidential election, the two sides trade barbs regarding entitlements to try to scare recipients, especially elderly voters, into believing their benefits would be put at risk if they vote for the other party. Invariably, there are no cuts. It has become a joke among politicians who know every election they have a new class of entitlement recipients upon which to unleash their fearmongering.

This year is different because of the economic woes caused by the coronavirus. Essentially every aspect of financial theory has been thrown out the window for the sake of keeping various aspects of the economy afloat. Democrats are quick to rearrange dollars to suit their needs, but the moment the President brought up the popular notion of offering a payroll tax holiday, suddenly they’re unable to act in favor of Social Security. This is political gaslighting prompted by their inability to put legislation in place to protect unemployment supplements millions of Americans have been receiving.

Twitter’s willingness to place “fact check” labels on the President Tweets and censoring conservative accounts is well-documented. Meanwhile, they’ve done absolutely nothing to correct lies told by Joe Biden’s social media interns.

