Former Vice President Joe Biden offered a concise summary of his plan for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic on Twitter on Tuesday: he would ask Dr. Anthony Fauci to stay on, and “bring together top experts and leaders.”

I promise you if I’m elected, I won’t waste any time getting this virus under control. I’ll call Dr. Fauci and ask him to stay on. I’ll bring together top experts and leaders from both parties to chart a path forward. We’ll get it done, together. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 11, 2020

It is unclear how anything Biden is proposing is different from what President Donald Trump has already done — though Biden opposed Trump’s ban on travel to or from China in January, which Dr. Fauci credits with saving lives.

Dr. Fauci is a controversial figure, having given contradictory advice throughout the pandemic. Biden has continued to elevate Fauci and ignore other experts, such as Dr. Deborah Birx — a fact that drew claims of sexism from Ivanka Trump.

President Trump also brought together “leaders from both parties,” particularly governors — though many national Democratic leaders refused to cooperate, choosing instead to turn the pandemic into an opportunity for political gain.

Biden attacked Trump’s leadership; Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) called for Trump to be replaced; Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) gave a national address on the coronavirus in which she did not mention the president once, as if he did not exist.

Biden has also claimed that Trump ignored a pandemic “playbook” from the Obama-Biden administration, though the relevant section was only 17 pages long and included little information beyond a summary of other existing documents.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). His new book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.

