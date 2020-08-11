http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/6-Ek7pqA_B8/

Former Vice President Joe Biden offered a concise summary of his plan for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic on Twitter on Tuesday: he would ask Dr. Anthony Fauci to stay on, and “bring together top experts and leaders.”

It is unclear how anything Biden is proposing is different from what President Donald Trump has already done — though Biden opposed Trump’s ban on travel to or from China in January, which Dr. Fauci credits with saving lives.

Dr. Fauci is a controversial figure, having given contradictory advice throughout the pandemic. Biden has continued to elevate Fauci and ignore other experts, such as Dr. Deborah Birx — a fact that drew claims of sexism from Ivanka Trump.

President Trump also brought together “leaders from both parties,” particularly governors — though many national Democratic leaders refused to cooperate, choosing instead to turn the pandemic into an opportunity for political gain.

Biden attacked Trump’s leadership; Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) called for Trump to be replaced; Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) gave a national address on the coronavirus in which she did not mention the president once, as if he did not exist.

Biden has also claimed that Trump ignored a pandemic “playbook” from the Obama-Biden administration, though the relevant section was only 17 pages long and included little information beyond a summary of other existing documents.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). His new book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.

