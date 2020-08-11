http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/uHl5sTJ7rW4/joltin-joes-memory.php

Daniel Pipes calls this “a little harmless fun at Joe Biden’s expense.” I call it a valuable contribution to the Biden campaign. I’m filing it under Laughter Is the Best Medicine.

A little harmless fun at @JoeBiden‘s expense. pic.twitter.com/7UKYiiANe9 — Daniel Pipes دانيال بايبس (@DanielPipes) August 11, 2020

Maybe we should save the medicine to take after reading Bernard Goldberg’s “Why I Want Biden to Lose More than I Want Trump to Win.” Say this much for Goldberg: you don’t need to explain to him that it’s a binary choice. Moreover, he comes down on the right side.

Dr. Pipes plucks the quotable quote from Goldberg’s column: “It’s not exactly a bulletin that Joe Biden is a puppet candidate. I don’t think he has a clue as to what he stands for. His political team puts words in his mouth and on a good day he repeats them without forgetting what he’s talking about.”

.@BernardGoldberg: “@JoeBiden is a puppet candidate. I don’t think he has a clue as to what he stands for. His political team puts words in his mouth & on a good day he repeats them without forgetting what he’s talking about.” And that team is very scary.https://t.co/DHoSREBkNd — Daniel Pipes دانيال بايبس (@DanielPipes) August 10, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

