The Los Angeles police union fired the latest salvo in its discord with Mayor Eric Garcetti, publicly mocking him over his declaration to use officers to enforce his latest novel coronavirus directive to disconnect water and electricity from homes that host large parties.

“Mayor Garcetti wants to reimagine policing,” the Los Angeles Police Protective League (LAPPL) posted on its official Twitter account. “He should send his civilian staff to turn off people’s electricity & cut off their water. Let officers deal with the rise in shootings and killings in LA. We need a leader and not a political contortionist.”

LAPPL Vice President Jerretta Sandoz added to the criticism, telling the Los Angeles Times that Garcetti uses the police as a prop.

“He wants to use police officers when it benefits him politically,” she said

The criticism is the latest clash between Garcetti and the police since he embraced calls to reduce the department’s budget in the wake of demands by activists following the death of a man in police custody in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.

Sandoz said cops already are responding to house party complaints, issue warnings and citations, but it was “not our job” to coordinate with the Department of Water and Power to disconnect utilities, saying it could worsen tensions between police and residents.

“If we are trying to bridge the gap between community relations and police, then why would we go out to a call like this, which would cause more friction?” Sandoz said.

