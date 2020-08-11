https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/left-erupts-trump-adviser-calls-guy-guy/

(JUST THE NEWS) — Trump campaign senior legal advisor Jenna Ellis is facing criticism for referring to the transgender Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine, a biological male who identifies as female, as a “guy.”

Ellis has defended her description of Levine, pushing back against criticism from the Human Rights Campaign which described her as “a bigot” and criticism from Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf who characterized her behavior as “hate speech.”

Ellis has asserted that will not apologize for the comment.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

