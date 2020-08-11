https://www.theblaze.com/news/let-us-worship-rally-draws-thousands-in-riot-raved-seattle-as-antifa-violent-protesters-try-to-intervene-there-is-another-story-of-what-god-is-doing-in-these-cities

Hundreds of members of the Christian faith community converged on a Seattle park on Sunday for a powerful “Let Us Worship” rally.

What are the details?

Worship leader Sean Feucht led the Sunday event, which saw several hundred people show up to worship, according to

KIRO-TV.

After the highly attended event, Feucht shared a

video on social media featuring the crowd happily worshiping, calling them “the most courageous and bold [people] in America!”

“THEY WIN AFTER TONIGHT!!!” HE ADDED.

[embedded content]

LET US WORSHIP – Sean Feucht – Seattle, WA



www.youtube.com



He described the scene, which was full of people intent on shutting down the mass worship.

“Violent protesters showed up flashing knives! We had an entire satanic cult march through the worshippers the entire time yelling ‘Hail Satan!’ We had white Antifa yelling & threatening black local pastors!” he said. “They yelled obscenities and cursed at my wife and kids all night long! At one point, I had about 30 stationed body guards around myself and the band (you can see them in this vid) as they kept trying to storm the band and tackle them.”

Feucht added, “They broke drums and guitar pedals! They killed our generators at one point … yet through it all … SEATTLE NEVER STOPPED SINGING!!! We saw salvations, healings, miracles, and baptisms! It was on another level! THE CHURCH REFUSED TO BE INTIMIDATED AND GOD KEPT POURING OUT!”

A day after the moving event, Feucht took to Facebook, where he shared images from the rally and wrote, “No more backing down and fleeing for the suburbs. Jesus is coming for the hardest parts of our cities and He’s jealous for praise, love & salvation to fill the streets.”

Feucht told “Fox & Friends” on Sunday that a Saturday night rally in Portland, Oregon — which reportedly drew thousands of worshipers — rendered similar results.

“Our tagline for last night was riots to revival, which we’re also carrying with us into Seattle tonight. And we just believe that the church has the ability to change the narrative,” the worship leader said.

“All of America has just seen these buildings burning and they’ve seen this destruction and this violence. And the news, the mainstream media seems to be infatuated with this. But I’m telling you, there is another story of what God is doing in these cities and the church is rising up,” he concluded.

[embedded content]

LET US WORSHIP – Fox&Friends Interview – Sean Feucht – Hold the Line – Portland



www.youtube.com



What are people saying about this?

Charles Karaku, a worshiper from Minneapolis, Minnesota, told KIRO that he felt the rally was powerful, especially since it took place in a region ravaged by violent riots and under lock and key due to COVID-19 for the last couple of months.

“To just bring a blessing over this city that has gone through a lot of pain,” he told the station. “We understand that they hold a different opinion, and it’s not anything to be angry about.”

Morgan Daughtridge, an attendee from Washington, D.C., said, “When I was out at the protests for Black Lives Matter, I didn’t get much backlash from not wearing a mask.”

An anonymous attendee who was not happy with the rally told the station, “It’s very disheartening and frustrating to have people come into our community and potentially be spreading disease. Ultimately, a large gathering of people is a large gathering of people, right, and the same rules apply there or here; in the protests, our medics were always handing out masks and hand sanitizer.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

