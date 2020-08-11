https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/louie-gohmert-texas-covid-19-watchdog/2020/08/11/id/981678

A liberal-leaning, anti-corruption watchdog group is calling for an investigation into whether Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, violated House rules during the COVID-19 pandemic by not wearing a mask and not social distancing, The Hill reports.

Gohmert tested positive for COVID-19 in late July just a day after he was seen not wearing a mask at a hearing where he was speaking closing to other members of Congress and to Attorney General William Barr.

He reportedly informed this staff of his positive test in person.

Kyle Herrig, president of the watchdog group Accountable.US, wrote in a letter to Omar Ashmawy, chief counsel and staff director at the Office of Congressional Ethics, that Gohmert’s actions “put his staff, colleagues, and other House staff at risk.”

Herring pointed out Gohmert required a full-staff office meeting and potentially infected House Natural Resources Committee Chairman Raúl Grijalva, D-Ariz., during a committee hearing.

Barr also received a coronavirus test after meeting with Gohmert.

“It is alarming to learn that members of Rep. Gohmert’s staff who expressed concerns about safety protocols were ignored or laughed off,” the letter said.

Though House Democrats began face masks to be worn in June, Gohmert was seen outside a committee hearing.

“It is worth noting that Rep. Raul Grijalva recently tested positive for COVID-19 just days after he and Rep. Gohmert participated in a House Natural Resources Committee hearing together,” Herrig wrote in the letter.

