https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/11/los-angeles-times-notes-that-hollywood-is-celebrating-joe-bidens-vp-pick-which-is-always-a-good-sign/

The Los Angeles Times editorial board has weighed in on Joe Biden’s pick of Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate, saying that Biden “has shown that, unlike the man currently holding the job he seeks, he’s not afraid of strong women.” Not that it was any surprise who the Los Angeles Times was supporting, but on the occasion of Harris’ pick, the paper noted that Hollywood was celebrating, which is a sure sign that mainstream America will follow along.

Hollywood celebrates Kamala Harris as Biden’s VP pickhttps://t.co/qWHRdowHH4 — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) August 11, 2020

Wow, Mindy Kaling and Rita Moreno? And “Veep” star Julia Louis-Dreyfus?

shocking — Tom (@bkd_potato) August 11, 2020

…which basically means she’s a horrible candidate. — JW Watch (@JW_Watch) August 11, 2020

Because the celebrities know better than us plebs — Dave Ramirez (@DaveRam97851790) August 11, 2020

Yikes. That’s a bad sign. — Mr Pragmatic (@blade329) August 11, 2020

Of course they do. And so do you. No surprise. — jerZboyMediaUSA #AllLivesMatter #MasksDontWork (@jerZboyUSA) August 11, 2020

Hollywood is full of brain dead zombies. pic.twitter.com/0Y2jsPsTQd — Mike the masked TP bandit 🇺🇸 (@LibertateaPirat) August 11, 2020

A perfect match for Hollywood: They all play make believe for a living and if removed from society, America would be better for it. — 💥GVB 💥 Biden & his supporters are POS racists (@GhostofVinnie) August 11, 2020

lol, this tells you everything about what regular folks would do on Nov 3rd — The MAGA Indian #Trump2020 (@kk_kimster4life) August 11, 2020

That tells me everything I need to know about how terrible she is. — DFSTings (@DFSTINGS) August 11, 2020

How is that even news lol didn’t y’all see the (D)? — Brian (@Doxey713) August 11, 2020

Yeah because this worked well for Hillary. Nobody f’n cares! — Trump’s MAGA now reaching critical KAG levels (@Jlk4USA) August 11, 2020

Speaks volumes about hollywood and harris. The communists are in full celebration. — For Liberty (@ForLibertyShow) August 11, 2020

a bunch of pedophiles and rapists supporting kamala harris ain’t a great look. — irene (@ielizabeth_) August 11, 2020

Then she’s definitely bad for America. #VoteRedToSaveAmerica — Go Navy (@GoUSANavy) August 11, 2020

At least Hollywood will be pouring its money into a national election that affects it instead of trying to buy elections in other states for a change.

Please please please give us another one of these pic.twitter.com/cmAtanAD0d — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 11, 2020

Related:

The New York Times describes VP pick Kamala Harris as ‘a pragmatic moderate’; Ben Shapiro disagrees https://t.co/DTmMdNfhQ7 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 11, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

