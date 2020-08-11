https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/polling/majority-parents-want-access-school-funds-send-kids-person-schools?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A majority of parents in a recent Just the News Daily Poll with Scott Rasmussen report that they favor allowing parents to use government funds to send their children to in-person schools if local schools are closed down.

A total of 53% of registered voters who are also parents agreed that, in the event that a local school closes its doors, parents should “be able to use public school funding to have their children attend a different school that offers in-person teaching.” Just 24% of respondents with children disagreed.

Among all voters polled, 45% voiced approval of that flexible education spending proposal, while 29% disapproved.

Just the News Daily Poll With Scott Rasmussen

The results may reflect rising concerns over the widespread school closures currently being announced due to COVID-19 fears, especially among public school teachers and their union leadership. Many school districts across the country have announced their intent to keep their campuses shuttered and continue with virtual instruction at the start of the coming semester and possibly for the duration of it.

