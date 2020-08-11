https://www.theblaze.com/news/sesame-street-teen-punched-mask

Police say a man allegedly punched a teenage worker at a Sesame Street theme park after the employee told him that he needed to wear a mask.

The incident reportedly unfolded Sunday at Sesame Place in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

Detective Lt. Steve Forman of the Middletown Township Police Department told the Philadelphia Inquirer that the 17-year-old victim was working at the Captain Cookie’s High C’s Adventure ride when he confronted a man and his female companion.

The employee had earlier told the couple that a mask was required in the park, according to Forman, and later, the employee reminded the man again about the mask requirement. When the man saw the employee at the ride, he allegedly punched the teenager in the face.

The couple were chased by park security, but fled from the park and escaped.

Police said that the teen was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center because of his injuries and had to have jaw surgery. He also suffered a damaged tooth from the attack.

Middletown police are seeking to identify the couple with the help of authorities in New York because their getaway car was registered in the neighboring state. The suspects were described as between 20 and 30 years of age.

Sesame Street condemns violence

A spokesperson for Sesame Street released a statement corroborating some of the details of the incident and condemning the alleged attack.

“On Sunday, August 9, a guest assaulted and seriously injured one of our team members. We’ve been in close communication with the family of our injured team member, and are hopeful for a full and speedy recovery,” the statement read.

“The health and safety of our guests and team members is our top priority, and violence of any kind is unacceptable and not tolerated at our park,” the statement added. “We are cooperating with local law enforcement on this ongoing investigation. Any further questions should be directed to them.”

Here’s a local news report about the incident:

[embedded content]

Man Punches Teen Sesame Place Employee Over Face Mask | NBC10 Philadelphia



www.youtube.com



