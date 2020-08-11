https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/man-arrested-brutally-beating-alzheimers-patient-stealing-wedding-ring-michigan-nursing-home-tried-cover-attack/

A male orderly was arrested for brutally beating a 67-year-old woman and stealing her wedding ring inside a Canton, Michigan nursing home.

Kristine Tracy was attacked just days after being moved into the nursing home.

Even worse, the nursing home tried to cover up the attack and told Kristine Tracy’s husband, Stan that his wife’s injuries on her head were because she fell down.

Footage obtained by police showed the woman was brutally assaulted by an employee.

The suspect, Tirrell Mercer, Jr. was arrested and charged with armed robbery and elder abuse.

“It’s the longest memory the two of us have. She never took it off,” Stan told Fox 2 Detroit. “Honestly, I would’ve liked to of gone in there and grabbed people by the throat and shaken them.”

“What goes through someone’s mind to take advantage of an Alzheimer’s victim, 67 years old, tear off a ring that’s been on her finger since 1971,” said Greg Rohl, the attorney suing Villa at Green Lake Estates.

Stan Tracy said Villa at Green Lake Estates nursing home told him that Kristine’s injuries were because she fell.

“They don’t let them fall on their on their head. They don’t do that,” Stan argued. But police said videotape showed Kristine was assaulted by an orderly who worked at the nursing home.

Stan said he has been married to his wife Kristine for nearly 50 years and the ring is still missing.

WATCH:

Last week a 19-year-old Florida caretaker was arrested for violently beating an 88-year-old disabled man.

An elderly white nursing home patient in Michigan seen on video being brutally beaten by a black man died last month after the attack.

