Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said lawmakers are still at an impasse when it comes to passing a coronavirus relief package.

Senate Republicans have not had a productive meeting with House Democrats since Friday, McConnell told Fox News’ “Bill Hemmer Reports.”

“The American people are sick of the stalemate,” McConnell told host Bill Hemmer.

He said the next relief package “ought to be related directly to the COVID-19 crisis.”

That means it should focus on getting kids back to school, jobs, healthcare, and direct payments to Americans in need of a financial boost, he said.

He said the hang up is over sending nearly $1 trillion to states and local governments that have only spent 25% of the first round of money they received.

House Democrats are pushing to send more money to states, which is something McConnell and other Republicans oppose.

“Another day has gone by with an impasse,” he said. “We can’t make a deal without the Democrats. I think it’s time for everyone to get back to the table and get a deal done.”

McConnell lauded Trump for acting to help Americans after Congress failed to pass a package. Over the weekend, Trump signed a series of executive orders to help Americans facing a financial crunch amid the pandemic. They include a moratorium on evictions, student loans deferrals, payroll tax suspension, and an extension of unemployment benefits.

“I applaud the president for rising to the occasion,” McConnell said.

The lawmaker also touched on the upcoming election and whether the Republicans think they will be able to retain control of the Senate.

“This was always going to be a tough cycle for us,” he said, adding GOP senators are “optimistic” they can hang on to control.

