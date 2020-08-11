https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/511618-mcconnell-warns-control-of-senate-could-go-either-way-in-november

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMcConnell warns control of Senate ‘could go either way’ in November On The Money: McConnell says it’s time to restart coronavirus talks | New report finds majority of Americans support merger moratorium | Corporate bankruptcies on pace for 10-year high McConnell: Time to restart coronavirus talks MORE (R-Ky.) warned Tuesday that he thought keeping control of the majority would be “tough.”

“What I’d tell you is this is a tough fight. It could go either way. We’re optimistic we can hold on,” he said during a Fox News interview when asked how he would handicap the battle for the Senate.

McConnell said there are approximately eight Senate races that he would compare to “a knife fight in an alley. They are tough challenges.”

“This was always going to be a tough cycle for us,” he said, adding that there is “a lot of exposure around the country.”

McConnell didn’t name the states he views as battleground races. But Arizona and Colorado, where GOP Sens. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyMcConnell warns control of Senate ‘could go either way’ in November The Hill’s Campaign Report: Biden picks Harris as running mate Progressive Jewish group endorses Biden MORE and Cory Gardner Cory Scott GardnerMcConnell warns control of Senate ‘could go either way’ in November Senate Democrats ask Trump to withdraw controversial public lands nominee The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Speculation over Biden’s running mate announcement MORE are on the ballot, are ranked by political handicappers as leaning toward Democrats. Meanwhile, Senate fights in Georgia, Iowa, Maine, North Carolina and Montana, all currently held by Republicans, are viewed as toss-up races.

Republicans are still viewed as favored to win back a Senate seat in Alabama, where Sen. Doug Jones (D) is running for a full six-year term.

Republicans won the majority in 2014 and currently have a 53-47 margin in the Senate. If Democrats win the White House, they would need a net gain of only three seats to control the chamber because the vice president could break a 50-50 tie. They would need a net gain of four seats to have a simple majority outright.

Republicans have signaled growing alarm about their chances to hold on to the majority amid a slew of negative polls for President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrat calls on White House to withdraw ambassador to Belarus nominee TikTok collected data from mobile devices to track Android users: report Peterson wins Minnesota House primary in crucial swing district MORE and several GOP candidates in key races. Adding further uncertainty to the November election are the spread of the coronavirus and a rocky economy with tens of millions of Americans unemployed.

Republicans did catch a break last week when Rep. Roger Marshall defeated former gubernatorial nominee Kris Kobach for the Republican Senate nomination in Kansas. Republicans had feared that Kobach winning the party’s nomination would risk their ability to hold on to the seat, currently held by retiring GOP Sen. Pat Roberts Charles (Pat) Patrick RobertsMcConnell warns control of Senate ‘could go either way’ in November Davis: The Hall of Shame for GOP senators who remain silent on Donald Trump McConnell goes hands-off on coronavirus relief bill MORE, during the general election.

McConnell, the day after the GOP primary, didn’t shy away from celebrating the result, telling reporters at the time that it “turned out really well.”

