Vice President Mike Pence reacted Tuesday to the news that former Vice President Joe Biden had selected Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate.

“I don’t know if you all heard the news, but on the way here I heard Joe Biden just named his running mate — California Senator Kamala Harris,” Pence said. “So let me take this opportunity to welcome her to the race.”

Pence spoke about Harris at a campaign event launching a group of Mormons who support President Trump’s re-election. There were several boos in the room after Pence announced the news.

Pence said that Biden’s choice only proved that the Democrat party had embraced the radical left.

“As you all know, Joe Biden and the Democratic Party have been overtaken by the radical left,” he said. So given their promises of higher taxes, open borders, socialized medicine, and abortion on demand, it’s no surprise that he chose Senator Harris,” he said.

Pence also previewed his upcoming Vice Presidential debate at the University of Utah with Harris on October 7.

“So my message to the Democratic nominee for Vice President: congratulations. I’ll see you in Salt Lake City!” he said.

President Trump again signaled support for his own running mate Mike Pence during a press conference on Tuesday.

“He’s solid as a rock. He’s been a fantastic vice president. He’s done everything he can do,” he said, referring to Pence.

