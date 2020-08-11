https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/coronavirus-covid-football-mississippi/2020/08/11/id/981708

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) called college football “essential” during the coronavirus pandemic, following a tweet on Monday from President Donald Trump calling for college football to move forward with its season, according to The Associated Press.

“What do opponents of football think, these kids will end up in a bubble without it? You can get COVID anywhere,” Reeves tweeted on Tuesday. “There are forces who want to cancel everything to avoid risk at all societal costs. It’s foolish. We have to balance risk & costs.”

The Big Ten and Pac-12 announced plans on Tuesday to postpone their seasons due to coronavirus concerns. Reeves expressed sorrow at those decisions, pointing to efforts from Mississippi officials to keep players at Mississippi State University and the University of Mississippi protected from the virus.

“I personally believe that we can play college football,” Reeves told a news conference. “I don’t think you can do it in a stadium with a hundred thousand people in it — that certainly doesn’t make sense.”

The SEC, which includes Mississippi State University and the University of Mississippi, and the ACC still plan to hold their seasons as of Tuesday evening, according to ESPN.

“There is risk in all of life. There are things we can do to manage it without destroying society,” Reeves said. “Limit crowds and let ’em play!”

“It is becoming more and more clear that masks work,” Reeves said.

As of Monday evening, the Mississippi Health Department said the state has at least 68,293 coronavirus cases, including 1,944 deaths.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

