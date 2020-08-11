https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/nancy-pelosi-admits-china-wants-joe-biden-elected-president-video/

During a recent appearance on CNN, Nancy Pelosi admitted that China would rather have Biden elected president in November.

Does she realize this is not a good thing? Does she know Trump has been making this point for weeks?

She has a real talent for saying the quiet part out loud.

The Federalist reports:

TRENDING: Mayor Lori Lightfoot Lashes Out at President Trump — Says National Guard Not Needed After Looters Ransack Downtown Chicago, Attack Police for 5 Straight Hours (VIDEO)

Nancy Pelosi Admits ‘China Would Prefer Joe Biden’ Be Elected Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) publicly admitted that she is aware of China’s preferences for the elected President of the United States in this November’s election. “China would prefer Joe Biden,” she said on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday. While Pelosi recognized that China prefers that Trump lose the November election, she claims that the threat they present is “not equivalent” to the interference conducted by Russia. “Russia is actively, 24/7 interfering in our election,” she said. “They did so in 2016, and they are doing so now.”

See the video below:

“China would prefer Joe Biden.” – Nancy Pelosi pic.twitter.com/gI1RHmFNOu — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) August 9, 2020

Does Pelosi have any idea how this sounds?

Nancy Pelosi admits that our intelligence concluded China prefers Joe Biden be President over Trump. Voters need to ask themselves why China wants Joe. China sent us COVID and lied about how dangerous it was so they could hurt us. Now they want Joe. Why? pic.twitter.com/VhKVt71EGZ — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 9, 2020

…they already know they can bribe his son. pic.twitter.com/z6sjoy44yD — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) August 10, 2020

Nancy Pelosi said, “China would prefer Joe Biden” to be president. Here’s why: -Biden led the effort to grant China “Most Favored Nation” status & supported their membership to the WTO -Biden was the leading pitchman for the TPP which would have killed 450k U.S. jobs — GOP (@GOP) August 10, 2020

China would obviously prefer Joe Biden.

They could walk all over him and the rest of America as a result.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

