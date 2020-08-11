https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/511440-new-poll-shows-tight-presidential-race-in-georgia

Former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenTrump says he is ‘seriously’ considering a capital gains tax cut Why Joe Biden is in trouble Harris favored as Biden edges closer to VP pick MORE holds a slim lead over President Trump Donald John TrumpTeachers union launches 0K ad buy calling for education funding in relief bill FDA head pledges ‘we will not cut corners’ on coronavirus vaccine Let our values drive COVID-19 liability protection MORE in Georgia, according to a new poll.

Biden leads by a narrow 2-point margin over Trump among likely Georgia voters, with 46 percent of the vote compared to Trump’s 44 percent, according to a SurveyUSA poll released Tuesday. Biden’s lead is well within the poll’s plus or minus 5.3 percentage point margin of error.

Trump has consistently trailed Biden in recent national polls, and Biden has also had the lead in a number of key swing states. In 2016, Trump won Georgia by about 5 points.

The poll also indicates a number of tight races congressional races across the state.

Sen. David Perdue (R) is neck-and-neck with his Democratic challenger, Jon Ossoff. Purdue leads Ossoff by just 3 points, which is also within the margin of error, at 44 percent compared to Ossoff’s 41 percent, based on the poll.

In the special election to fill a Senate seat vacated by former Sen. Johnny Isakson Johnny IsaksonMatt Lieberman faces calls to drop out of Georgia Senate race over ‘racist and discriminatory’ tropes in 2018 book Sabato’s Crystal Ball shifts Iowa Senate race to ‘toss-up,’ Georgia toward GOP WNBA players wear ‘Vote Warnock’ shirts in support of Loeffler Democratic challenger MORE (R), Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerMatt Lieberman faces calls to drop out of Georgia Senate race over ‘racist and discriminatory’ tropes in 2018 book The Hill’s Campaign Report: COVID-19 puts conventions in flux Sabato’s Crystal Ball shifts Iowa Senate race to ‘toss-up,’ Georgia toward GOP MORE (R), who was appointed to serve in the seat until the election, is leading the other candidates in the “jungle primary” with 26 percent of the vote. The jungle primary will be held on Election Day, and if no one wins a majority, the top two finishers will advance to a Jan. 5 runoff.

Rep. Doug Collins Douglas (Doug) Allen CollinsMatt Lieberman faces calls to drop out of Georgia Senate race over ‘racist and discriminatory’ tropes in 2018 book Sabato’s Crystal Ball shifts Iowa Senate race to ‘toss-up,’ Georgia toward GOP Loeffler knocks WNBA players for wearing shirts backing Democratic challenger MORE (R) and the Rev. Raphael Warnock (D) are behind Loeffler at 17 percent each. They are trailed by Matt Lieberman (D), the son of former Sen. Joe Lieberman (I-Conn.), at 13 percent support, based on the poll.

Perdue’s race is rated a “toss-up” by The Cook Political Report, while the seat held by Loeffler is rated “lean” Republican.

The poll was conducted for WXIA-TV in Atlanta. It surveyed 800 Georgia adults, including 669 registered to vote. Of those registered to vote, Survey USA determined 623 are likely to vote in the general election. The survey was conducted Aug. 6-8.

