Big Apple Mayor Bill de Blasio doubled-down on his plan this week to place his city’s ballooning homeless population in hotels throughout the five boroughs; a move that will be partially financed by the American taxpayer.

“Since the novel coronavirus began desecrating through New York more than five months ago, Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration has been filling the city’s high-priced hotels with people experiencing homelessness in a bid to ease the burden on the shelter system and to curb the spread of the pathogen – ensuring that individuals have their own room and space to socially distance,” reports Fox News.

“As it stands, at least 139 hotels are deemed home to people experiencing homelessness – a sharp rise from the estimated 40 hotels that were used in place of shelters prior to the outbreak of the global pandemic this year. Around 13,000 individuals are believed to be living in such hotels across some of the five boroughs, with most of them transferred from various shelters. There are approximately 700 hotels in the once-bustling New York City, and roughly 20 percent are now used as homeless shelters,” adds Fox.

“(This) will eventually bankrupt the city. With more and more people fleeing the city because of the homeless problem and defunding the police where they don’t feel safe, the city will not have the funds to sustain this,” Michael Fischer, President of the Central Park Civic Association, a citywide advocacy group endeavoring to alert New Yorker’s on the homelessness crisis, told Fox News. “And the crisis is only going to get worse.”

