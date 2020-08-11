https://www.bizpacreview.com/2020/08/11/trump-accuses-obama-admin-of-probably-treason-says-rice-potential-liability-for-biden-958619

Get the latest BPR news delivered free to your inbox daily. SIGN UP HERE.

Following some tense moments at the White House Monday evening after a shooting outside forced the Secret Service to usher him out of a press briefing, President Donald Trump returned a short while later and dropped bombs on the administration of his predecessor.

Namely, that he believes members of the Obama administration — and even former President Obama himself — may have committed “treason” by allegedly targeting him and his 2016 campaign with a counterintelligence probe based on fabricated evidence.

In addition, when asked if he was concerned that Russia might try to meddle again in the 2020 election, the president made clear that his concerns lie more with the Democratic Party.

At one point, One American News’ White House correspondent Chanel Rion noted that presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden may pick Obama’s national security adviser, Susan Rice, as his running mate.

“Many of your supporters feel that the reason that Obama’s former NSA, Susan Rice, is on the top of Biden’s list is that she can best cover up a lot of the ‘Obamagate’ surveillance crimes that had taken place during your campaign. Do you subscribe to that line of thought? How do you feel about it?

“Well look, the Obama campaign spied on our campaign and they’ve been caught, alright? And now, let’s see what happens to them,” Trump responded.

“They’ve been caught. They’ve been caught red-handed,” the president continued. “It’s probably treason. It’s a horrible thing they did.”

Trump noted further that the previous administration “used the intelligence agencies of our country to spy on my campaign,” adding that “there are a lot of people involved.”

Regarding Rice, the president said, “I don’t want to say she’s involved. Frankly, if [Biden] chooses her, that’s fine, but that’s a potential liability. We’ll see.

“But, President Obama knew about it. Joe Biden knew about it. [Fired FBI Director James] Comey knew about it. Brennan, Clapper, the whole group. They all knew about it,” he said, adding that “it should never happen again.”

At another point, the president was asked about the potential that Russia would meddle in the elections this year as well. He countered that a recent intelligence report also claimed that China and Iran were making moves to try and disrupt the U.S. elections as well.

But those countries were not his biggest concern.

“I’ll tell you who’s meddling in our election. The Democrats are meddling by wanting and insisting on sending mail-in ballots where there’s corruption all over the place,” Trump said.

“If you check what happened in New York, a small, relatively small race, with [Rep.] Carolyn Maloney (D). They declared her the winner, and they have no idea who won. And the person, her opponent, is very angry,” he said.

New York Mail-In voting is in a disastrous state of condition. Votes from many weeks ago are missing – a total mess. They have no idea what is going on. Rigged Election. I told you so. Same thing would happen, but on massive scale, with USA. Fake News refuses to report! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2020

The president was referencing a June 23 primary — held late due to the COVID-19 pandemic — in which the results were still unknown about a month later, due to a high volume of mail-in ballots.

Initially, about one-in-four ballots cast in Brooklyn were declared invalid because they were not properly postmarked by the June 30 deadline.

Maloney was finally deemed the winner last week, despite a lawsuit filed in July by her opponent, former aide for President Barack Obama, Suraj Patel, over non-counting of ballots.

“They had mail-in voting and I think they have hundreds, even thousands of ballots that are missing, that were fraudulent,” he said, before going on to point out a series of mail-in ballot disasters that have occurred just in the past few weeks.

Earlier this month, NBC News reported on New York’s delayed race while panning the mail-in system.

“The reason? Ten times more New Yorkers — a whopping 1.8 million — requested absentee ballots than did four years ago. Experts tell NBC News New York election officials were woefully unprepared,” correspondent Cynthia McFadden said.

Latest posts by Jon Dougherty see all)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

