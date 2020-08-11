https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/elites-idiots-listen-dc-appeals-court-judge-wilkins-blather-hypothetical-nuns-priests-general-flynn-hearing-video/

The General Flynn hearing today before the DC Appeals Court was an embarrassment to the nation and our legal profession.

The US Department of Justice dropped charges against General Flynn months ago now.

But the crooked Judge Emmet Sullivan refuses to drop the case against the abused Trump official.

This is clearly abusive behavior. You don’t have to be a constitutional scholar to see that.

The DC Appeals Court this morning is embarrassing itself.

Listening to this hearing, it’s clear to me that the deck is stacked against Flynn and against Sydney Powell. What a pile of nonsense our court system has become. — Jenxyb (@Jenxyb1) August 11, 2020

At one point Judge Leon Wilkins started blathering on about a hypothetical case with nuns and priests. How bizarre!

Wilkins is one of the clown judges appointed to one of the top courts in the country!

