Laura Loomer has never committed a crime.

In 2018 Laura Loomer was banned from Twitter.

She was then banned from Facebook and then she was banned from PayPal.

CAIR not only worked with Twitter to get Laura Loomer banned they then cheered the news ON TWITTER!



And now this–

Comcast and its subsidiary Xfinity banned GOP candidate Laura Loomer from sending text messages and emails to supporters.

This is Orwellian and should frighten ANY American!

Via Pete Hegseth:

See video. Wow. @Xfinity/@comcast has BANNED Republican front-runner Laura Loomer from sending texts & emails to voters. This is next-level censorship. When she wins the @gop primary on Tuesday, will the Republican Party fight for her? They’d better! https://t.co/pUKzwdLmEK — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) August 10, 2020

