Vice President Mike PenceMichael (Mike) Richard PenceTrump campaign adviser sparks criticism for misgendering Pennsylvania official On The Trail: Pence’s knives come out Pence: Chief Justice Roberts ‘has been a disappointment to conservatives’ MORE jabbed at Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHarris favored as Biden edges closer to VP pick The Hill’s Campaign Report: LIVE: Trump from Gettysburg | The many unknowns of 2020 | Omar among those facing primary challenges Sens. Markey, Cruz clash over coronavirus relief: ‘It’s not a goddamn joke Ted’ MORE (D-Calif.) after former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump says he is ‘seriously’ considering a capital gains tax cut Why Joe Biden is in trouble Harris favored as Biden edges closer to VP pick MORE tapped her as his running mate.

Pence worked to cast Harris as a part of the “radical left” and said he was looking forward to debating her later this year in the sole head-to-head event they will have.

“As you all know, Joe Biden and the Democratic Party have been overtaken by the radical left. So given their promises of higher taxes, open borders, socialized medicine, and abortion on demand, it’s no surprise that he chose Senator Harris,” Pence told a crowd in Mesa, Ariz.

“You all might like to know that the Vice Presidential debate is on October 7 in Utah! So my message to the Democratic nominee for Vice President: congratulations. I’ll see you in Salt Lake City!”

The challenge from Pence comes after Biden announced Harris as his No. 2 after months of speculation, citing her tenure as a senator and California attorney general.

“Her record of accomplishment — fighting tooth and nail for what’s right — is why I’m choosing her. There is no door Kamala won’t knock on, no stone she’ll leave unturned, if it means making life better — for the people,” he said in an email to supporters announcing his highly-anticipated pick.

Opponents of President Trump Donald John TrumpTeachers union launches 0K ad buy calling for education funding in relief bill FDA head pledges ‘we will not cut corners’ on coronavirus vaccine Let our values drive COVID-19 liability protection MORE have noted Harris’s prosecutorial style, which was displayed in debates during her own run for the presidency, as a reason for Harris’s potency as a running mate, with some saying they looked forward to seeing her match up with Pence at a debate.

“This was the pick that scared them the most,” MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace said of Trump’s campaign. “They thought she would more than go toe-to-toe with Pence.”

