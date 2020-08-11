https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/11/pew-only-3-percent-of-adult-latinos-use-latinx-to-describe-themselves-but-nbc-latino-says-its-catching-on/

We heard the gender-neutral term “Latinx” thrown around quite a bit during the Democratic primaries, but a new study from Pew Research says 76 percent of adult Latinos hadn’t heard the term, and only 3 percent actually use it to describe themselves. And of those who have heard the term, 65 percent don’t think it should be used to describe Hispanics or Latinos.

NEW: 76% of adult Latinos in the US have not heard of the gender-neutral term “Latinx,” and just 3% say they use it to describe themselves. https://t.co/um5hpd5lsM pic.twitter.com/dpKBoIbk5m — John Gramlich (@johngramlich) August 11, 2020

The vast majority of people who use “Latinx” are woke whites. https://t.co/AR0bg5fAwb — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) August 11, 2020

While woke white people demand everyone use Latinx, the vast majority of Latinos don’t know of the term, and the vast majority of those who do know of the term don’t want to use it. pic.twitter.com/vNqYvuBoZ8 — German Lopez (@germanrlopez) August 11, 2020

I’ve heard it on public radio, but never on the Latino channels that I occasionally watch. To be honest, it sounds manufactured. — Micheline Maynard (@MickiMaynard) August 11, 2020

The first time I heard it, I thought it was a hybrid of Latino and Generation X. — Paul Siciliano (@AmericanJacobin) August 11, 2020

I haven’t heard of that term. pic.twitter.com/NPA6KghvST — Al (@J0hnny_Utah) August 11, 2020

and how many know how to pronounce it? I was in a class with a diversity trainer, a white woman and she pronounced it Latin-x which as far as I know it’s considered wrong and insulting???? — Moon Danc (@1moondanc) August 11, 2020

Wait ……… What is it then??????? — ᗰᗩTT (@MattHasTheMusic) August 11, 2020

La-tinks?

Stop trying to make “fetch” happen. Fetch is never gonna happen. — Matt Gammon (@MattTGammon) August 11, 2020

NBC Hispanic looked at the study and asked if Latinx if “catching on”:

Raul A. Reyes reports:

Latinx is a gender-neutral term for people of Latin American heritage. By dropping the traditional –o or –a ending at the end of the root word ‘Latin,’ Latinx includes those who identify outside the gender binary, such as transgender people and those who are gender fluid. … For Angelica Peña, a writer in her early 20s based in San Diego, Latinx is a term that members of her generation appreciate because it signifies inclusivity. “As Latinos, we face our share of marginalization and oppression, and this is a way to band together. It is a way for the community to identify with something larger than our individual selves,” said Peña.

“This is a way to band together.”

I don’t know a single Latino that uses it lol — Latinos for Liberty (@Latinos4Lib) August 11, 2020

As a Latina I don’t use it. I commented on a different article regarding the term about a month ago and those who responded to me did not use it either. — valerie moody (@valeriemoody2) August 11, 2020

I’m Latina and I never use that word and I don’t know anyone that does — Mrs.Readalot (@neveruser1) August 11, 2020

What is is supposed to mean? I’m Latina and never heard of it until a few months ago. — Maria GMC (@tildegm) August 11, 2020

It is a source of endless amusement that those who use this term perceive it to be an indication of how tuned in they are to the concerns and sentiments of Hispanic Americans. https://t.co/c76dUZe3Fc — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) August 11, 2020

If only 3% of Hispanics use Latinx and the news media are endeavoring more to use labels with which people identify, why do so many say “Latinx” instead of Hispanic or Latino? https://t.co/CLaVkYsAE5 — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) August 11, 2020

To sound woke, duh.

