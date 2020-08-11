https://www.dailywire.com/news/pga-golfer-says-san-francisco-police-couldnt-respond-to-car-break-in-because-theyre-so-overworked-with-crime

The Professional Golfers Association held its annual championship last weekend at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

Pro golfer Bud Cauley did pretty well, finishing at 1-under par and earning $45,000. He tied with mega-star Tiger Woods and the up and coming Justin Thomas for 37th at the tournament.

Cauley said he liked the golf course, but added, “you can have the rest of that place.”

While he parked on a city street, thieves broke into his SUV. He said he called the police, but added they wouldn’t be coming out because they were “so overworked with crime.”

“Tpc Harding is a great golf course but you can have the rest of that place. My car window got busted in yesterday, in the middle of a busy street and someone stole my backpack. i called 911 and couldn’t get a police officer to come because they were so overworked with crime,” Cauley wrote on Instagram.

Cauley didn’t reveal what was in his backpack in his post (which was liked by Thomas).

Crime in San Francisco has been rising for the last several years. The city experienced 355 robberies, 598 burglaries and 4,461 thefts per 100,000 people in 2018, the most recent data provided on City-Data.com.

City police are reporting a major recent increase in burglaries, KRON-TV reported, noting that “there’s growing concern these break-ins are taking place while people are at home.”

Burglars are targeting homes and businesses throughout the city of San Francisco. “Year to date, we have seen almost a 40% increase citywide,” Officer Robert Rueca said. … “As we have gone into the shelter-in-place and more people have been staying home we have experienced this increase in burglaries. It is disconcerting because most people are home,” Rueca said.

Cauley’s post drew supportive remarks from fans. “How sad… PGA needs to think again before anymore events are scheduled there… if they truly want to protect players… police are more important than masks,” wrote one person on Instagram.

Said another: “Liberals have ruined that place! Hell just 5 years ago it was night and day from what it is now. Such a tragic story of a city that lost itself.”

Cauley was severely injured in 2018 when he was one of four people involved in a car accident. The car went airborne before striking a large tree and three smaller trees and stopping in a ditch, according to a police report. Cauley broke six ribs, fractured his left leg, and suffered a collapsed lung.

“I would like to thank everyone for their messages and support,” Cauley wrote at the time on Instagram. “Friday was the scariest night of my life, but I’m so thankful to be alive and only have the injuries I have. I have no timetable to return to the PGA Tour, but I had successful surgery yesterday, and every day is a step closer to competing again. In the meantime, I’ll use this time to reflect and get stronger.”

