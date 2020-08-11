https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/511485-poll-biden-leads-trump-by-10-points-nationally

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenTrump says he is ‘seriously’ considering a capital gains tax cut Why Joe Biden is in trouble Harris favored as Biden edges closer to VP pick MORE leads President Trump Donald John TrumpTeachers union launches 0K ad buy calling for education funding in relief bill FDA head pledges ‘we will not cut corners’ on coronavirus vaccine Let our values drive COVID-19 liability protection MORE by 10 points in a new national poll released Tuesday.

The latest Monmouth University survey finds Biden at 51 percent support, compared to Trump at 41 percent. Four percent of voters are undecided, while 2 percent support Libertarian Jo Jorgensen, 1 percent back Green Party candidate Howie Hawkins and 1 percent support other candidates.

The race is slightly tighter than the same poll found in late June, when Biden held a 52 to 39 percent lead. However, the 3-point shift in Trump’s favor is within the margin of error. The former vice president has led by 9 points or more since May.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Trump has stopped his slide in the poll, but Biden maintains a lead among all registered voters nationally,” said Monmouth pollster Patrick Murray.

The Trump campaign says it does not pay attention to national polls and has questioned surveys of registered voters, saying they are not indicative of the likely electorate. Analysts say Trump can lose the national popular vote by about 4 points and still win the Electoral College.

The Monmouth survey found that 39 percent of Biden’s supporters say they’re certain they’ll vote for him, compared to 35 percent of Trump’s voters who say the same. Half of all voters say there is no chance they will vote for Trump, compared to 40 percent who say the same about Biden.

Forty-two percent of voters have a favorable view of Biden, compared to 47 percent who view him unfavorably. That’s slightly worse than Biden’s 44-44 split from late June.

Forty percent of voters view Trump favorably, compared to 54 percent who view him unfavorably.

Just over 20 percent of voters have a negative opinion of both candidates. Biden has a huge lead among that group, with 55 percent supporting the Democrat and 17 percent supporting Trump.

The Monmouth University poll of 785 registered voters nationwide was conducted between Aug. 6 and Aug. 10 and has a 3.5 percentage point margin of error.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

