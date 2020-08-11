https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/monmouth-university-poll/2020/08/11/id/981622

Former Vice President Joe Biden is ahead of President Donald Trump by 10 points, according to a new poll.

A Monmouth University survey released Tuesday indicates Biden has a double-digit lead over the president.

Poll results show:

51% of voters say they are voting for Biden.

41% of voters say they are backing Trump.

4% of voters say they aren’t sure who they are voting for yet.

2% of voters say they will support Libertarian Jo Jorgensen.

1% of voters say they will vote for Green Party candidate Howie Hawkins.

1% of voters say they support other candidates.

Trump has gained more support since the same poll was conducted in June. Those results showed Biden leading Trump 52% to 39% among voters. With Trump’s boost in support, the 3-point shift puts the president within the margin of error.

“Trump has stopped his slide in the poll, but Biden maintains a lead among all registered voters nationally,” Monmouth pollster Patrick Murray said.

Of Biden’s supporters, 39% said they are certain they will vote for him. Of Trump’s backers, only 35% say they are certain they will vote him in for a second term.

About half of all voters surveyed say there is no chance they will reelect Trump. Only 40% say they won’t vote for Biden.

Biden has a slight edge in how voters view him. Forty-two percent of voters have a favorable view of Biden, while 40% of voters say they view Trump favorably.

The Monmouth University poll surveyed 785 registered voters between Aug. 6 and Aug. 10. The poll has a 3.5 percentage point margin of error.

