Forty-six percent of likely voters in Georgia favor Joe Biden, while 44% back President Donald Trump, according to a new poll by SurveyUSA.

The results of the poll fall within the survey’s margin of error of plus or minus 5.3 percentage points.

Here are how the results of the poll, conducted for WXIA-TV in Atlanta, break down:

44% favor Sen. David Perdue, a Republican, compared to 41% who back Democrat Jon Ossoff, in one of the two Senate races

In the other Senate race, a jungle primary, 26% favor Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a Republican, compared to 17% for Rep. Doug Collins, a Republican, and 17% for Raphael Warnock, a Democrat. 13% favor Matt Lieberman, a Democrat.

34% said the economy is the most important issue when deciding who to vote for in the presidential election. 18% said the coronavirus.

The poll, conducted Aug. 6-8, surveyed 800 Georgia voters.

