https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/tyler-o-neil/2020/08/11/portland-antifa-rioters-injure-police-after-returning-to-station-they-previously-tried-to-burn-down-n775036

The violent antifa riots in Portland continued on Monday night, which marked the 73rd straight night of riots in the city. Rioters pelted police with dangerous objects, at one point throwing a large ball bearing into an officer’s face. The mob marched toward the Portland Police North Precinct, a building rioters had previously attempted to burn to the ground with officers inside — a move Mayor Ted Wheeler (D-Portland) rightly denounced as attempted murder.

As the mob neared the precinct, Portland Police and Oregon State Police stood at the perimeter to defend the building. They warned rioters not to participate in criminal behavior, but the mob “began shining bright strobe lights in the officers’ and troopers’ eyes, causing them pain. Officers had to move vehicles into position to light up the crowd and make it more difficult to target officers with lights, police reported. “There were also items thrown at officers including eggs and water bottles.”

Large group of #antifa black bloc have swarmed the @PortlandPolice north precinct & are shining lights & throwing projectiles at officers. They’re burning stuff in the street. Video by @TheHannahRay. Follow her for updates tonight. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/eaRXzGlAaW — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 11, 2020

Portland Police declared an unlawful assembly at 11:06 p.m. and ordered the mob to leave the area. Police also gave “those that were not interested in a confrontation” an “opportunity to leave” before they forcibly dispersed the riot. Rioters fought back and got arrested. “While one suspect was being processed, he kicked an Oregon State Police trooper and two Portland Police detectives.”

After #antifa rioters throw eggs and projectiles at police, they move in to clear them from the Portland Police north precinct. Some rioters are arrested in the process. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/pNxkqd3KqV — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 11, 2020

Rioters struck one officer in the face with a ball bearing. “The officer’s face shield protected him from what would have likely been a very serious injury.” Another officer suffered an arm injury (a hyperextended elbow). A local hospital treated and released her. Rioters also pelted police with golf balls, rocks, and potatoes.

The police posted a photo of the ball bearing launched at the cop’s face. Officers arrested nine rioters.

As violent antifa riots in Portland go, Monday night’s lawless activities proved rather subdued. It seems local officials have allowed Portland Police and Oregon State Police to truly engage the violent rioters and prevent destruction. The officers were right to prevent the mob from reaching the precinct, which the rioters likely intended to burn down.

Even so, the violent antifa riots have moved from downtown Portland to more residential areas, likely harassing locals in the middle of the night. When locals have dared to peek their heads out of windows and tell the rioters to stop their loud carousing in the wee hours of the night, antifa rioters have condemned them for “internalized capitalism” and threatened to burn down their houses.

It seems rioters did not use explosives or mortar fireworks on Monday night, but they still managed to injure police officers and their lawlessness is still a threat to Portland.

Tyler O’Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.

