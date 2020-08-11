https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/president-trump-blasts-dirty-cops-us-intel-agencies-sleazebag-wacko-john-brennan-brennan-takes-bait-responds/

John Brennan

President Trump on Tuesday morning lashed out at “dirty cops” in the US intel agencies who targeted his 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump started off by blasting John Bolton then turned his ire toward Comey, Clapper and Brennan, the architects of Spygate.

The President called fired FBI Director James Comey and former DNI chief James Clapper “dirty cops” and slammed former CIA Director John Brennan as a sleazebag and “wacko.”

..so called American Intelligence were Dirty Cops who have now proven to be sleazebags at the highest level like James Comey, proven liar James Clapper, & perhaps the lowest of them all, Wacko John Brennan who headed the CIA, you could perhaps understand my reluctance to embrace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2020

Brennan took the bait and responded.

It’s no surprise that @realDonaldTrump shares Putin’s deep disdain for Americans who served their country & countered Russian efforts to undermine U.S. national security. Trump continues to do neither. https://t.co/Wh0vAK0A0F — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) August 11, 2020

Countered Russian efforts?

The FBI paid former British spy and author of the fake Russia dossier Christopher Steele as a Confidential Human Source in 2016.

The Primary Sub-Source (PSS) for the Steele dossier was Igor Danchenko – the individual behind most of the made up lies in the Steele dossier.

Danchenko was US-based, not Russian-based as the FBI claimed in its FISA application.

In fact, 3 footnotes declassified from DOJ IG Michael Horowitz’s report revealed the FBI assessed the Steele dossier was “Russian disinformation” and used it anyway to spy on Trump’s campaign and his presidency.

