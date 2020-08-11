https://www.foxnews.com/media/trump-sean-hannity-first-interview-democratic-ticket

Fox News host Sean Hannity will interview President Trump on Tuesday night to discuss the news of the day, including presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s choice of Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., as his running mate.

Trump offered his initial reactions to the Biden-Harris ticket during a news conference at the White House, telling reporters he was “surprised” that his 2020 rival would pick the California senator and calling her “extraordinarily nasty” over her treatment of Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his 2018 Senate confirmation.

WATCH SEAN HANNITY’S EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP AT 9 PM ET ON FOX NEWS CHANNEL

“She’s a big tax raiser, she’s a big slasher of funds for our military, and she’s got a lot of difficult things that she’s going to have to explain,” Trump told reporters.

The president also said, “She was very disrespectful to Joe Biden. And it’s hard to pick somebody that’s that disrespectful. She said things during the debates, during the Democrat primary debates that were horrible about Sleepy Joe.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The president will also discuss the latest on his administration’s response to the coronavirus outbreak and the ongoing violence that has plagued cities nationwide.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

