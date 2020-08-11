https://www.theblaze.com/news/ready-president-trump-vp-pence-and-campaign-react-to-biden-picking-kamala-harris-as-running-mate

President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and their 2020 Republican reelection campaign were all quick to weigh in on presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s announcement Tuesday that Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) would be his running mate.

What are the details?

The Trump-Pence Campaign issued a statement shortly after the news hit, dismissing Harris as Biden’s “political living will.”

“Not long ago, Kamala Harris called Joe Biden a racist and asked for an apology she never received,” senior adviser Katrina Pierson wrote. “Clearly, Phony Kamala will abandon her own morals, as well as try to bury her record as a prosecutor, in order to appease the anti-police extremists controlling the Democratic Party.”

Pierson continued, “Joe Biden is no moderate, and with Harris as his ‘political living will,’ he is surrendering control of our nation to the radical mob with promises to raise taxes, cut police funding, kill energy jobs, open our borders, and appease socialist dictators.”

She added, “At the ballot box, Americans will resoundingly reject the abysmal failures of Biden-Harris in favor of the America First strength of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.”

USA Today reported that Pence took “a jab” at Harris while speaking to a crowd in Arizona.

“I don’t know if you all heard the news, but on the way here I heard Joe Biden just named his running mate — California Senator Kamala Harris,” Pence began. “So let me take this opportunity to welcome her to the race.”

The crowd booed, before Pence continued, “As you all know, Joe Biden and the Democratic Party have been overtaken by the radical left. So given their promises of higher taxes, open borders, socialized medicine, and abortion on demand, it’s no surprise that he chose Senator Harris.”

He added, “The choice in this election is whether America remains America.”

Pence also mentioned that the vice presidential debate was set for Oct. 7 in Utah.

What did President Trump say?

President Trump addressed the selection during a White House briefing, saying he was “a little surprised” by the pick, noting that Harris “did very very poorly in primaries, she ended up right around 2 percent.”

According to Fox News, Trump pointed to a scathing attack Harris made against Biden last year during the Democratic presidential primary debates, saying, “She was very disrespectful to Biden. It’s hard to pick someone that was that disrespectful.”

Harris landed blows against Biden last summer when she confronted him on the debate stage for previously opposing federally-mandating busing to desegregate schools, saying she was personally impacted by the program as a child.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

