https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mcenany-trump-biden-harris/2020/08/11/id/981706

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, deferring to President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign for any specific comments about Joe Biden’s pick of Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate, Tuesday night stressed to Newsmax TV Trump’s record of accomplishment and how he hires people he believes can do the jobs he needs.

“He is recognized by the American people for the economy and the jobs that he brought to this country, that he is bringing back to this country,” McEnany told Newsmax TV’s “Greg Kelly Reports.” “He is tearing down the bureaucratic red tape to get a vaccine by the end of the year.”

But Trump is a businessman, she added, and even though three of the four press secretaries he’s brought on have been women, he never specifically said he wanted to hire a woman to do the job, unlike Biden, who promised that he would pick a woman as his running mate.

“It’s just to me (Trump) wanted the best White House press secretary,” said McEnany. “He looks for the best person for the job, and in many cases that happens to be women.”

But even when Trump was running his construction business in the 1980s, he hired many women, said McEnany, including employing a woman as chief executive.

Kelly asked her if she feels that when she appears for press briefings if the assembled White House press corps seems as if it’s trying to trip her up, and she resccounted that the media has treated Trump negatively from his first day, when he got “historic negative coverage, according to a Harvard study,” and CNN and MSNBC were some of the “worst offenders.”

She added that Trump has made remarkable progress with the economy and more over the past three and a half years, and has “done it despite the noise because he has a singular focus.”

“I see it every day in the Oval Office,” McEnany continued. “It’s how can I help the American people. That is his chief goal. That’s all that matters.”

She did admit she’d like to focus some of the questions she gets to the journalists in the press room, including one of the first questions she got, about whether she’d ever tell lies.

“I would love to turn the question and say will you ever mislead the American people because unfortunately, that’s what we’ve seen all too often,” said McEnany. “Dozens of children have died in our streets because of violence in Democrats cities and I don’t get asked questions about that.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

