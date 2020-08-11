https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/qanon-georgia-election/2020/08/11/id/981721

Marjorie Taylor Greene has won the Republican nomination for Georgia’s 14th Congressional District.

She’s a businesswoman who has expressed support for the far-right conspiracy theory QAnon and has been criticized for a series of racist comments.

Greene beat neurosurgeon John Cowan in a primary runoff for the open seat on Tuesday.

That’s despite several GOP officials denouncing her campaign after videos surfaced in which she expresses racist, anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim views. She has responded to the criticism by blasting “the fake news media” and “the DC swamp.”

Her victory comes in a deep-red area in northwest Georgia.

Greene will face Democrat Kevin Van Ausdal in November. Republican Rep. Tom Graves, who did not seek reelection, last won the seat with over 76% of the vote in 2018.

The winner will likely be elected in November in the conservative district.

QAnon is a fringe belief propagated online that claims “deep-state” traitors are plotting against President Donald Trump.

Reuters contributed to this report.

