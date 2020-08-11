https://pjmedia.com/election/matt-margolis/2020/08/11/report-biden-has-picked-his-running-mate-reveals-choice-to-top-advisers-n776598

Former Vice President Joe Biden has picked his running mate, CNN reports, and has revealed his choice to top advisers, sources say.

An announcement could be coming as early as Tuesday.

Biden’s running-mate selection has prompted lots of speculation. Two weeks ago, Politico accidentally published a report that Biden had selected Kamala Harris on August 1, four days in the future at the time of publication, suggesting that maybe they had inside information. He ultimately did not choose Harris on that date.