https://www.dailywire.com/news/report-chicago-prosecutor-dismissed-thousands-of-felony-cases-including-gun-crimes-cases

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx pledged Monday to bring the dozens of looters and rioters who did a reported $60 million in damages Sunday night to justice, but a new report from the Chicago Tribune calls into question Foxx’s commitment to seeing certain felony cases through.

According to the Tribune, Foxx’s office has dismissed “thousands” of felony cases, including gun cases, sex assault cases, attacks on police officers, and even homicides. In all, “25,183 people had their felony cases dismissed” per the Trib.

“[T]he Tribune found that Foxx’s higher rates of dropped cases included people accused of murder, shooting another person, sex crimes, and attacks on police officers — as well as serious drug offenses that for decades have driven much of Chicago’s street violence,” the outlet said.

“For the three-year period analyzed, Foxx’s office dropped 8.1% of homicide cases…Under Foxx, the office dropped 9.5% of felony sex crime cases,” the Tribe notes. “Foxx’s office also increased the rate of dropped cases for aggravated battery and for aggravated battery with a firearm. And under Foxx, the percentage of cases dropped for defendants accused of aggravated battery of a police officer more than doubled, from 3.9% to 8.1%.”

The dropped cases, of course, include that of Jussie Smollett, who inked an unofficial “plea deal” with Foxx’s office just weeks after being charged with seventeen counts of lying to police investigators, stemming from Smollett’s claim that he was the target of a racist and homophobic attack in Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood in January of 2019.

A special prosecutor recently reinstated several of those counts and an investigation into Foxx’s office — and into why the city prosecutor suddenly reversed her decision on Smollett’s case — is ongoing. Smollett was supposed to return to court in May but that date has been postponed over concerns about coronavirus.

The dropped cases also include gun cases, many of which are arrests stemming from enforcement of Chicago’s strict gun control laws.

Foxx was elected as a “criminal justice reform” candidate, one of a handful of state’s attorney candidates nationwide to receive millions from George Soros, according to the Chicago Sun-Times, as part of a program to encourage and, ultimately, install state and city attorneys that espouse progressive ideals.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown alluded to Foxx’s record of dropping cases against looters, like the ones that ravaged Chicago’s “Magnificent Mile” shopping district Sunday night, in a press conference held Monday.

“Not many of those [looting cases from May] were prosecuted to the full extent,” Brown said. “These looters, these thieves, these criminals being emboldened by consequences…emboldened to do more. These criminals were emboldened by no consequences in the criminal system.”

Chicago’s mayor Lori Lightfoot quickly intervened and cut off the line of questioning before Brown could go further.

Foxx denied that her office’s lax prosecutorial record was to blame for Sunday’s looting, telling a press conference that, “The notion that people believe that they are somehow empowered because people were not prosecuted is simply not true.”

Many of those cases are still pending and will come to court in August, Foxx claimed.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

