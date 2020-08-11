http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/sy92I37K8j4/

On Monday, Seattle’s KOMO reported that Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best has announced that she will retire from the Seattle Police Department, effective September 2.

In an email to the Seattle Police Department obtained by KOMO, Best said, “This was a difficult decision for me, but when it’s time, it’s time. I want to thank Mayor Durkan for her continuous support through good times and tough times. I am confident the department will make it through these difficult times. You truly are the best police department in the country, and please trust me when I say, the vast majority of people in Seattle support you and appreciate you.” She also stated that she looks forward to seeing “how this department moves forward through the process of re-envisioning public safety.”

#BREAKING: This is the full e-mail Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best sent to the entire Seattle Police Department at 9:32 tonight, stating she’ll be retiring from SPD, effective September 2nd, 2020. She writes, “I am grateful for the opportunity to have served as your chief.” pic.twitter.com/bEM0VOllw8 — Preston Phillips (@PrestonTVNews) August 11, 2020

Best’s decision comes in the wake of cuts to the department approved by the Seattle City Council earlier in the day. She is expected to speak at a press conference on Tuesday morning.

KOMO also reported that Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan (D) praised Best, stated that “I understand the chief’s reasons” for retiring, and said that Best’s retirement was done in the hopes that it would change the dynamic with the City Council.

