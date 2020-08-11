https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/11/retired-army-officers-remind-chairman-of-the-joint-chiefs-of-staff-hes-obligated-by-oath-to-remove-president-trump-from-office-jake-tapper-retweets/

Honestly, the idea that President Trump is the one who won’t accept the results of an election and will refuse to leave the White House in January 2021 if he loses to Joe Biden just won’t die. We’ve been hearing about it for years. Then-candidate Pete Buttigieg was asked about it by reporters. CNN ran a piece in February asking what might happen if Trump refused to leave the White House peacefully. Rep. Maxine Waters just last month said the rioting in Portland was a “trial run” for when Trump refuses to leave office. It’s ridiculous.

And yet on Tuesday, Defense One ran a much-too-lengthy letter from retired Army officers John Nagl and Paul Yingling to Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, reminding him of his oath and his duty to use the military to remove Trump from the Oval Office.

They write:

Then the clock will strike 12:01 PM, January 20, 2021, and Donald Trump will be sitting in the Oval Office. The street protests will inevitably swell outside the White House, and the ranks of Trump’s private army will grow inside its grounds. The Speaker of the House will declare the Trump presidency at an end, and direct the Secret Service and Federal Marshals to remove Trump from the premises. These agents will realize that they are outmanned and outgunned by Trump’s private army, and the moment of decision will arrive. At this moment of Constitutional crisis, only two options remain. Under the first, U.S. military forces escort the former president from the White House grounds. Trump’s little green men, so intimidating to lightly armed federal law enforcement agents, step aside and fade away, realizing they would not constitute a good morning’s work for a brigade of the 82nd Airborne. Under the second, the U.S. military remains inert while the Constitution dies. The succession of government is determined by extralegal violence between Trump’s private army and street protesters; Black Lives Matter Plaza becomes Tahrir Square. As the senior military officer of the United States, the choice between these two options lies with you. In the Constitutional crisis described above, your duty is to give unambiguous orders directing U.S. military forces to support the Constitutional transfer of power. Should you remain silent, you will be complicit in a coup d’état. You were rightly criticized for your prior active complicity in the president’s use of force against peaceful protesters in Lafayette Square. Your passive complicity in an extralegal seizure of political power would be far worse.

Strawman argument. Stop it. He will leave. Stop trying to drum up viewers/readers. — Michael Watson (@watsonmd) August 11, 2020

Creating a story from nothing. — 2020: Mostly Peaceful Tyranny intensifies. (@CainAbel666777) August 11, 2020

Yes! Let’s make something out of nothing! #Trump2020 — ای وای! (@ey_vay) August 11, 2020

What if space aliens came down and declared themselves President and refused to leave office? What then? I mean it COULD happen! — Bryan Sheasby (@Bryansix) August 11, 2020

HAHAHAHAHAHA… seriously? What a joke… — Mike Newnam (@mikenewnam) August 11, 2020

Utterly ridiculous. — Sharlo (@SharloCer) August 11, 2020

Jumping the gun there a little aren’t ya? — spatty (@SpattyAl) August 11, 2020

What is wrong with you people. — Sheesh (@sheesh_12) August 11, 2020

Why is @jaketapper Retweeting conspiracies peddled by hacks, trying to push a narrative? — MnachemGreenbe1 (@Greenbe1Mnachem) August 11, 2020

Good question. Why is CNN’s Jake Tapper retweeting this?

What an absolute load of garbage. And for a supposed journalist such as yourself @jaketapper that is shameful on your part to retweet this. You are as corrupt a journalist as any out there. Shame on you. Shame. You are just a DNC shill. Nothing more. — @thebeartruth (@thebeartruth3) August 11, 2020

The military would have nothing to do with that. It would be a civilian matter. So many nitwits. Also why is this in anyway retweet worthy??? — Bhess (@Bhess) August 11, 2020

So, like November every 4 years? Ooooh, scary. — Alex 2.0 (@Player518214) August 11, 2020

Give me a break 🙄 Please stop this ridiculous fear mongering. — 🦋🌺ScienceWillPrevail🇺🇸🕊 (@LSmom9) August 11, 2020

This is the stupidest thing I have ever heard. — Do I seem Rattled? #Trump2020 (@SabitchJack) August 11, 2020

There is an alarming amount of stupid in this tweet. — ❤️BOTOX❤️ (@SenBuydsd89) August 11, 2020

Crybully leftist that can’t get over the 2016 election thinks what? Meh, who cares. — C.J. Axtman🇺🇸⛳⚽️ (@cjaxtman) August 11, 2020

Damn, you folks are a cult…….of course it’s the same Alinsky tactics you always use……😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Taj7JzaVNx — 🇺🇸 WWG1WGA 🇺🇸 (@trumps_all) August 11, 2020

It’s truly scary how many people in the United States really think the military will have to drag President Trump out of office if he loses the election … or if he wins and they simply refuse to accept it.

Related:

Rep. Maxine Waters suggests to Joy Reid that Portland is a ‘trial run’ for what happens if President Trump refuses to accept an election loss https://t.co/3qsN8jWGZD — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 23, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

