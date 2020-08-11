https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/511580-sarah-palin-offers-harris-advice-dont-get-muzzled

Sarah Palin, the former Alaska governor and 2008 GOP vice presidential nominee, offered Sen. Kamala HarrisKamala Devi HarrisHarris favored as Biden edges closer to VP pick The Hill’s Campaign Report: LIVE: Trump from Gettysburg | The many unknowns of 2020 | Omar among those facing primary challenges Sens. Markey, Cruz clash over coronavirus relief: ‘It’s not a goddamn joke Ted’ MORE some advice Tuesday following the news that the California Democrat has been tapped to be Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump says he is ‘seriously’ considering a capital gains tax cut Why Joe Biden is in trouble Harris favored as Biden edges closer to VP pick MORE’s running mate.

Palin, the second and most recent woman to be major-ticket vice presidential nominee, urged Harris to “trust no one new” and “fight mightily to keep your own team with you.”

“[D]on’t get muzzled,” she said. “[C]onnect with media and voters in your own unique way. Some yahoos running campaigns will suffocate you with their own self-centered agenda so remember YOU were chosen for who YOU are. So stay connected with America as you smile and ignore deceptive ‘handlers’ trying to change you.”

Former Rep. Geraldine Ferraro (D-N.Y.) was the first woman to appear on a major party ticket when she ran as the Democratic Party’s vice presidential nominee in 1984.

Biden ended months speculation earlier Tuesday when he announced he was tapping Harris to serve as his No. 2, praising her tenure as California attorney general and her time as a senator.

“Her record of accomplishment — fighting tooth and nail for what’s right — is why I’m choosing her. There is no door Kamala won’t knock on, no stone she’ll leave unturned, if it means making life better — for the people,” he said in an email to supporters announcing his highly-anticipated pick.

