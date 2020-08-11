https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/511580-sarah-palin-offers-harris-advice-dont-get-muzzled

Sarah Palin, the former Alaska governor and 2008 GOP vice presidential nominee, offered Sen. Kamala HarrisKamala Devi HarrisHarris favored as Biden edges closer to VP pick The Hill’s Campaign Report: LIVE: Trump from Gettysburg | The many unknowns of 2020 | Omar among those facing primary challenges Sens. Markey, Cruz clash over coronavirus relief: ‘It’s not a goddamn joke Ted’ MORE some advice Tuesday following the news that the California Democrat has been tapped to be Joe BidenJoe BidenTrump says he is ‘seriously’ considering a capital gains tax cut Why Joe Biden is in trouble Harris favored as Biden edges closer to VP pick MORE’s running mate. 

Palin, the second and most recent woman to be major-ticket vice presidential nominee, urged Harris to “trust no one new” and “fight mightily to keep your own team with you.”

“[D]on’t get muzzled,” she said. “[C]onnect with media and voters in your own unique way. Some yahoos running campaigns will suffocate you with their own self-centered agenda so remember YOU were chosen for who YOU are.  So stay connected with America as you smile and ignore deceptive ‘handlers’ trying to change you.”

Congrats to the democrat VP pick Climb upon Geraldine Ferraro’s and my shoulders, and from the most amazing view in your life consider lessons we learned: 1) out of the chute trust no one new; 2) fight mightily to keep your own team with you – they know you, know your voice, and most importantly are trustworthy; 3) don’t get muzzled – connect with media and voters in your own unique way. Some yahoos running campaigns will suffocate you with their own self-centered agenda so remember YOU were chosen for who YOU are. So stay connected with America as you smile and ignore deceptive “handlers” trying to change you; 4) some fun terms you may learn: “OTR” – an orchestrated campaign stop that’s meant to look un-orchestrated where you “normalize” in front of voters. (I’d remembered not packing my running shoes, they turned it into a whole campaign stop with media detailing my every move trying on shoes.) OTR’s get bizarre (try eating in front of vultures looking for the “gotcha” shot!) but my team made OTR’s the second most fun thing! “Ropeline”: thee MOST fun thing! Every single handshake and holler and hug and smile melted my heart, energized my soul, and gave me the utmost hope in the greatest country on earth! The ropeline is often the only way to literally touch those whom you wish to serve, so be sincere in looking in their eyes, understanding why they’re there, never forgetting they represent the innumerable Americans putting their trust in you to serve for the right reasons. It’s who and what they represent that is all that matters! 5) don’t forget the women who came before you; 6) have fun! This IS the greatest country in the world and hopefully you’ll be blessed beyond belief, like I was, with meeting new people from all walks of life and see just how great it is! more to come… including one of the funniest things in my life, right before my debate with Sen. Joe Biden… stay tuned! – Sarah Palin

Former Rep. Geraldine Ferraro (D-N.Y.) was the first woman to appear on a major party ticket when she ran as the Democratic Party’s vice presidential nominee in 1984. 

Biden ended months speculation earlier Tuesday when he announced he was tapping Harris to serve as his No. 2, praising her tenure as California attorney general and her time as a senator.

“Her record of accomplishment — fighting tooth and nail for what’s right — is why I’m choosing her. There is no door Kamala won’t knock on, no stone she’ll leave unturned, if it means making life better — for the people,” he said in an email to supporters announcing his highly-anticipated pick.

