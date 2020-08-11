https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/sarahpalin-kamalaharris-vp-biden/2020/08/11/id/981709

Sarah Palin has some advice for Joe Biden’s VP pick Kamala Harris: “Trust no one new” and “fight mightily to keep your own team with you.”

Biden announced Sen. Harris as his running mate Tuesday afternoon, calling her a “fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants.”

Palin, the former Alaska governor and John McCain’s running mate in 2008, was the second woman tapped as a major-ticket vice presidential nominee – Geraldine Ferraro became the first in 1984 when she ran as Walter Mondale’s No. 2.

“[D]on’t get muzzled,” Palin told Harris in an Instagram post.

“[C]onnect with media and voters in your own unique way. Some yahoos running campaigns will suffocate you with their own self-centered agenda so remember YOU were chosen for who YOU are. So stay connected with America as you smile and ignore deceptive ‘handlers’ trying to change you.”

Palin was plucked out of obscurity by McCain to be on the Republican ticket, a move that stunned the political world. She had almost no foreign policy experience and had been governor of Alaska for less than two years.

Harris started her political career as a San Francisco district attorney before becoming California attorney general and then U.S. senator.

