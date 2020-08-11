https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/2016-election-Lindsey-Graham-FBI-Christopher-Wray/2020/08/11/id/981647

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham is asking FBI Director Christopher Wray to hand over documents related to the investigation into the alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election, the Daily Caller reports.

The Republican lawmaker from South Carolina sent Wray a request for the documents on Monday.

In his letter, he asks for documents related to a briefing that the FBI provided to the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence in February 2018 regarding the primary source for former British spy Christopher Steele.

Graham’s request follows a subpoena issued by Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Ron Johnson.

Johnson asked Wray for all documents related to Crossfire Hurricane, which is the code name for the counterintelligence investigation of the Trump campaign, by Aug. 20.

Graham alleges the FBI memo of the Senate briefing shows that the bureau downplayed differences between what Steele reported in his dossier and what the primary source for the document, Igor Danchenko, told the FBI in a series of interviews in 2017.

Graham has accused the FBI of lying to Congress about the dossier both in the briefing to the Senate intelligence panel and in the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court.

Graham writes that the FBI chief arranged the Feb. 14, 2018 briefing about the dossier source to the leaders of SSCI.

“What is particularly troubling about this briefing is that the outline of the briefing indicates that at least three material misrepresentations regarding the Primary Sub-source and what he told the FBI about the Steele dossier in 2017 were made to the committee,” Graham wrote.

The memo that was created ahead of the briefing stated that Danchenko “did not cite any significant concerns with the way his reporting was characterized in the dossier to the extent he could identify it.” It also said that the FBI believed “that the dossier was not fabricated by Steele.”

Graham called the statement “clearly inaccurate” based on information that came out of a Justice Department inspector general’s report of Crossfire Hurricane.

“More importantly, however, is the fact that, based on its interviews with the Primary Sub-source, the FBI knew each of these statements was inaccurate at the time they were included in the outline for the briefing of the Intelligence Committee,” Graham wrote.

He asks Wray to provide the name and position of everyone at the FBI involved in drafting the briefing outline, as well as those who attended the briefing, by Friday.

