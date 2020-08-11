https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/11/siren-secretary-of-state-mike-pompeo-caught-on-camera-maskless-and-enjoying-a-beer-in-the-czech-republic/

Joe Biden’s pick of Kamala Harris to be his running mate is obviously the big news of the moment, but it would be criminal if we were to overlook this C-SPAN footage of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in the Czech Republic enjoying a beer while not wearing a mask and not social distancing.

Sec. of State Mike Pompeo is enjoying a beer with an un-distanced maskless group in the Czech Republic. pic.twitter.com/7t5BKsawp0 — The Recount (@therecount) August 11, 2020

Are we sure it wasn’t a protest?

Ok karen👀🙄😆 — gillian 🇺🇸 geeyon (@gillianbdoll) August 11, 2020

The horror. 😱 — catie lord (@tudsgrl) August 11, 2020

Outstanding! I hope he had a couple of beers! 🍻 — CME (@matte5150) August 11, 2020

Bet that’s a round of the great @Pilsner_Urquell — xematu (@chematu) August 11, 2020

Are you really trying to convince us that you keep your mask on when drinking something? — moodyredhead (@moodyredhead) August 11, 2020

I find it refreshing to see a scene that depicts some sort of normalcy. I had drinks with my neighbors last weekend. At the same table. Without masks… — SilverBelle 🇺🇸🦩 (@Silver_Fox_70) August 11, 2020

Same maskless distancing I see outside every restaurant and pub in my blue state… — 🔥Not So Silent Majority🔥 (@A_M_Washington) August 11, 2020

You can find that in any outside open restaurant in the US. — Willie Lora (@LoraWMedia) August 11, 2020

Oh noes! They’re having fun! And they’re doing it in a way they would be allowed to in many outdoor restaurants/gatherings in America today under current opening phases and rules https://t.co/3iuD8NkTZ0 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 11, 2020

Cheers 🍻 to Sec Pompeo! — Connecticut Conservative Trump2020 (@MartinA67498325) August 11, 2020

@SecPompeo Sir, it looks to me like you were hard at work! Amazing what conversations and bonds can be made over a beer or two! I have no doubt, the Czech People found this as refreshing as I did! — Mike Sprouse (@realconcreteman) August 11, 2020

Prague is the best city. — C Milanian (@CMilanian) August 11, 2020

I love the Czech Republic. — Paul Veerer (@peterscranton1) August 11, 2020

I’d have a beer with Pompeo! — Jack Dixon (@jccdixon33) August 11, 2020

Love seeing these peaceful protests — JD Sports Betting (@JDBetsFL) August 11, 2020

I’m a little disappointed he didn’t knock it out in one swaller….giggles… he seems to be a really good dude.🇱🇷 — AlfredHamblin5 (@AlfredHamblin5) August 11, 2020

They’re his Czech mates. — mediamatt (@mediamatt) August 11, 2020

Good for him, good for them. — Nancy Whalen (@selltaps) August 11, 2020

Outside in fresh air and sunshine ! Nice! @mikepompeo 😊 — @Kansaspider C Webb (@kansaspider) August 11, 2020

Let’s also realize they were all tested before this beer event. — Svendiggity (@steviet22) August 11, 2020

BTW, you can’t go to the Czech Republic and not have beer. That’s just wrong. — RyanE5 (@e5_ryan) August 11, 2020

How great to see people enjoying a beer together outdoors.

