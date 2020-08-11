https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/11/siren-secretary-of-state-mike-pompeo-caught-on-camera-maskless-and-enjoying-a-beer-in-the-czech-republic/

Joe Biden’s pick of Kamala Harris to be his running mate is obviously the big news of the moment, but it would be criminal if we were to overlook this C-SPAN footage of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in the Czech Republic enjoying a beer while not wearing a mask and not social distancing.

Are we sure it wasn’t a protest?

How great to see people enjoying a beer together outdoors.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...